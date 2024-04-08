The “Hardest Geezer” has revealed how he celebrated becoming the first person to run across the length of Africa.

Russ Cook, from West Sussex, completed his challenge on Sunday (7 April), after crossing 16 countries and covering over 16,0000km in 352 days.

The 27-year-old, who has raised £700,000 for the Running Charity and Sandblast, revealed how he celebrated his mammoth achievement.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain today (8 April), Mr Cook said: “I had a good party last night and woke up feeling a little frosty.”