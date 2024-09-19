Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:50
Former Harrods employee claims Mohamed Al Fayed sexually assaulted her when she was 15
An ex-Harrods employee claims former billionaire owner Mohamed Al Fayed sexually assaulted her when she was just 15.
Ellie, not her real name, claims the former luxury department store owner grabbed her face and tried to kiss her after being asked to go up to his boardroom in May 2008.
"He saw I was freaked out, and scared, and he just went into a rage and started screaming at me," she claims.
Her allegation made headlines after it was leaked to the press - but did not result in any charge.
More than 20 women spoke to the BBC as part of an investigation for the documentary Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods.
The billionaire, who died in 2023, had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women. A 2015 police investigation did not lead to any charges.
A statement from Harrods, responding to the BBC documentary, read: “We are utterly appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mohamed Al Fayed. These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms.
“We also acknowledge that during this time as a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologise.”
Up next
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
05:24
Paralympic Judo champions on how to win medals and remain disciplined
06:10
Discover the delights of an Australian city break
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:40
Mikel Arteta provides update on captain Martin Odegaard’s ankle injury
01:20
Watch: Rob Burrow recorded final podcast series weeks before he died
00:35
Brady and Beckham celebrate Birmingham goals in win against Wrexham
00:25
Hollywood legend dons Leeds United hat as he arrives at Elland Road
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:01
George Clooney shares how he pranks A-listers by posing as Brad Pitt
00:36
Geoff Hinsliff’s final Coronation Street scene
01:47
Celebrity Race Across The World winner revealed in tense Chile finale
00:44
Bruce Willis’s daughter shares rare update on father’s dementia
01:01
George Clooney shares how he pranks A-listers by posing as Brad Pitt
00:36
Geoff Hinsliff’s final Coronation Street scene
01:29
First look at John Lewis Christmas ad as retailer releases preview
00:43
Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour confirms 2025 dates
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32