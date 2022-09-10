Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to lay floral tributes for Queen

The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to lay floral tributes left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

It is the first time the couples have been spotted together publically since a service to remember Prince Philip.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his “Grannie” in a statement released today, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”.

A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.

