Indian TV stations have been left red-faced after sharing video gameplay claiming to be “exclusive” footage of Pakistani drones attacking rebel targets in Panjshir.

Hasti TV labelled the Arma-3 game footage as “exclusive” before Republic and TV9 aired the same clip.

They claimed the clip captured the Pakistani airforce attacking anti-Taliban fighters amid ongoing military conflicts between resistance fighters and the Taliban in Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan.

In the video, shots are seen being targeted towards an airborne plane as it navigates being struck.

Since the Taliban claimed to seize Panjshir, several Indian news outlets have reported Pakistan’s support for the militant group.