Hawaii's Kilauea volcano begins erupting again

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island began erupting again on Thursday, 5 January, almost a month after officials declared that its activity had stopped.

Webcam images captured by the US Geological Survey (USGS) indicated that activity had resumed within the HalemaÊ»umaÊ»u crater in KÄ«lauea’sâ€¯summit caldera.

The USGS escalated a volcano alert from “watch” to “warning.”

Kilauea is one of the most active volcaneos in the world, erupting for 16 months from September 2021.

