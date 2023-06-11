Watch: Lava surges from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano after three-month pause

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano continued to spew lava on Big Island on Saturday night (10 June) after a three-month pause.

Footage shows lava bubbling from the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on the volcano.

The volcano erupted early on Wednesday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Kilauea’s last eruption began on 5 January within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater and lasted until 7 March.

The volcano is considered to be one of the most active in the world and “may even top the list,” according to the USGS - it has erupted dozens of times since 1952 and had near continuous eruptive activity from 1983 to 2018.