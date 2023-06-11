Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:30
Watch: Lava surges from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano after three-month pause
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano continued to spew lava on Big Island on Saturday night (10 June) after a three-month pause.
Footage shows lava bubbling from the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on the volcano.
The volcano erupted early on Wednesday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Kilauea’s last eruption began on 5 January within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater and lasted until 7 March.
The volcano is considered to be one of the most active in the world and “may even top the list,” according to the USGS - it has erupted dozens of times since 1952 and had near continuous eruptive activity from 1983 to 2018.
Up next
35:29
Watch Naoise Dolan explain fiction’s queer relationship problem
01:06
Ukrainians travel through flooded Kherson on dinghies after dam attack
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
35:29
Watch Naoise Dolan explain fiction’s queer relationship problem
01:04
Here’s how a typical episode of SNL is made
00:56
Curtis Sittenfeld on ‘dating up’ and the Pete Davidson effect
00:58
Influencer culture and unwanted fame - with Curtis Sittenfeld
01:02
Man City fans serenade Noel Gallagher as team wins Champions League
00:40
City fans sing on streets of Istanbul ahead of Champions League final
01:17
Watch: Guardiola on Man City’s ‘obsession’ of winning Champions League
01:25
Watch: Man City and Inter fans talk Champions League final tactics
00:42
Just Stop Oil protester pinned to wall as bystanders push group
00:51
Watch: New York bridge obscured by eerie haze from Canada wildfires
01:04
Canadian wildfires cause haze over New York City
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
00:46
The Crown star breaks down as she discovers her ancestor’s tragic fate
01:56
Moment Tupac’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star revealed
00:30
Love Island couple share first onscreen kiss on second day in villa
01:06
Giant rubber ducks float down Hong Kong river
01:03
Lost dog reunited with family after owners spot her at adoption event
00:43
Giant 18m inflatable ducks return to Hong Kong after ten years
00:36
Watch: Curious alligator latches on to underwater police drone
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09