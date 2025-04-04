Watch: Hawk dive bombs at pensioner’s head during daylight attack

A rogue hawk has been terrorising a village in Hertfordshire, with the moment it dived bombed a pedestrian, leaving him with bloody injuries, caught on CCTV.

Footage shows the moment Flamstead resident Roy Lambden was set upon by a swooping Harris hawk, making him one of the first of “at least dozen people” to suffer a run-in with the angry bird.

“I didn’t know what was happening until out of the corner of my eye I saw the hawk fly away,” Lambden told Sky News.

The bird of prey was later caught by local man Steve Harris, who trapped it in a cage after it had chased him into his own garden.