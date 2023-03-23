A headteacher who installed a defibrillator at his school - fearing it would one day be needed by one of his pupils - had his own life saved when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Nick Sheeran fell ill at Birkdale Primary School in Southport seven months ago, and within just 32 seconds, one of his fellow teachers used the life-saving machine to restart his heart.

Mr Sheeran returned to school on Thursday, walking in to clapping and cheers from staff and his young students.

“I was very overwhelmed,” he said after his return.

