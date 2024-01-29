Headteacher reveals he has installed vaping alarms in school toilets

A headteacher has introduced a vape detector in bathrooms at his school.

Tony McCabe revealed the alarm went off 112 times on the first day it was installed, when he appeared on This Morning on Monday (29 January).

He discussed why he had taken action against vaping, on the day the government announced its own crackdown, with plans to completely ban disposable vapes.

Under new plans, powers will also be introduced to restrict flavours that are specifically marketed at children.

Manufacturers will also have to produce plainer packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops, moving them out of children’s sight.