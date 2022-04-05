Thick black smoke plumes into air as garage fire rages close to Heathrow Airport

A fire has broken out at a commercial garage on Tachbrook road in Southall, close to Heathrow Airport.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that 10 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters were called to the scene on Tuesday (5 April)."Most of a single-storey commercial garage, an adjoining storage area and several cars are alight. A container of oil is also alight. Around 30 people have been evacuated from neighbouring properties," LFB said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.