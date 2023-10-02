Plane passenger throws £5,000 in cash at ‘boyfriend’ on runway after ‘drunken row’

A woman threw “£5,000 in cash’’ at her “boyfriend” on an airport runway after they were escorted off a plane.

The EVA Air flight, from Heathrow to Bangkok on 30 September, had to be diverted after the couple had a fierce argument, fellow passengers claimed.

Onlookers said the couple had a blazing row and the pilot told passengers he would have to turn back and land in Vienna, Austria, for safety reasons.

The couple were then escorted off the plane and footage shows the woman appearing to throw cash at the man.

A statement from EVA Air confirmed that “two unruly passengers were successfully restrained” after “disorderly behaviour” on the flight.