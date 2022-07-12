Passengers reported delays and “disorganisation” at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (12 July) as the airport announced that it has told airlines to stop selling summer tickets to cope with the increased demand for holidays.

This video was posted on Twitter by Kelsey Weber and shows a queue outside the airport.

“Going on [three] hours and still not at a check-in counter... Even the Sky Priority line hasn’t moved. Complete disorganization and chaos. I expect better from Delta”, she said.

