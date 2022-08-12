Heatwave: How the water shortage brought some regions to a hosepipe ban

As parts of the UK face hosepipe bans due to extreme heat across the region, this video takes a look at how the situation got to this point.

Yorkshire Water, which provides for five million customers, is the latest to announce a hosepipe ban, effective 26 August.

“We don’t know, and can’t be certain, that it will rain,” Yorkshire Water’s director Neil Dewis said, adding the restrictions will allow them to “sustain water supply into next year.”

Southern Water’s hosepipe ban is already in place, with South East Water’s restrictions taking effect today (12 August).

