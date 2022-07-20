The mayor of Highland Park, Illinois has described the mass violence of the 4 July parade shooting to members of Congress.

Nancy Rotering demanded action to combat the proliferation of high-powered firearms, as she detailed the injuries several of the victims suffered.

Seven people were killed and 48 more injured after a gunman opened fire at the crowd earlier this month.

Ms Rotering detailed how a two-year-old boy with “dried blood on his legs, socks and tiger sneakers” was discovered under his father’s lifeless body.

