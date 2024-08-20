Democrats chant ‘lock him up’ during Hillary Clinton’s DNC speech

A crowd chanted "Lock him up" as Hillary Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday, 19 August.

The Democratic 2016 presidential nominee smiled and nodded at the loud chants, which were a spin on "lock her up" references in Donald Trump's campaign against her eight years ago.

The shouts came after Ms Clinton, 76, mocked the former president for

appearing to fall asleep inside a Manhattan courtroom during his hush-money trial.

"When he woke up he made his own kind of history - the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions," Ms Clinton said.