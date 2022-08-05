Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler referred to the Hillsborough disaster as a “hooligan-related issue” during a Radio 4 interview today, August 5.

Reflecting on his commentary at the first ever Premier League match, Mr Tyler said: “Football was in a bit of a crisis at that time, we weren’t that long after Hillsborough and other hooligan-related issues.”

The BBC said: “We regret that we did not robustly challenge Martin Tyler on a comment which appeared to link Hillsborough & hooliganism.

“Martin has since apologised for the comment and clarified that these were separate examples.”

