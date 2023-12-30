Thousands of torches light up Edinburgh streets kicking off Hogmanay celebrations

Thousands of torches lit up streets across Edinburgh, kicking off Hogmanay celebrations on Friday (29 December).

Some 20,000 torches lit the streets of Scotland’s capital, as friends and families from all over the world gathered for the Edinburgh Hogmanay torchlight procession.

In what marked the beginning of the 30th Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival, this year’s procession brought singing, cheering, and laughter to thousands of people.

The procession left the Meadows, travelling through the Royal Mile, passing by a number of Edinburgh landmarks including Greyfriars Kirkyard, before finishing at Castle Terrace, with Edinburgh Castle in the background.