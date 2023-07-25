Michael Gove has said he is planning to fly to Greece next week, despite raging wildfires on Rhodes.

The cabinet minister added that he is not worried about travelling to the island of Evia.

“Naturally, I want to make sure that as a government, we do everything possible to support Greece and our tourists there,” Mr Gove said, speaking about the wildfires.

“No, I’m not,” he then said, responding to Kay Burley, when asked if he was “at all worried” about the current situation.