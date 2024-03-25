Landslide hits the Hollywood Hills and damages multiple homes

A landslide has damaged luxury homes in the Hollywood Hills.

More rain on Sunday 24 March added to the already saturated soil in Los Angeles, resulting in four properties being red-tagged, meaning they have been damaged to the degree that the structure is too dangerous to inhabit.

The landslide happened behind homes in the 9200 block of Flicker Way, according to CBS News.

No injuries have been reported and no rescues were necessary after firefighters were called to the scene on Sunday morning.