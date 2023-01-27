Holocaust survivor says antisemitism is ‘more prevalent’ today

A Holocaust survivor has said that antisemitism is “more prevalent” as young people are not being taught about the Holocaust as much as in the past.

Vera Schaufeld was born in Prague in 1930 and transported to the UK on the Kindertransport rescue effort in 1939 where she lived with a family in Bury St Edmunds.

None of her family who remained in central Europe survived the war.

“I think that unfortunately, antisemitism is more prevalent than it has been in the past. Young people are no longer learning about the Holocaust as much as they did,” the former teacher said.

