Elderly Home Depot worker dies weeks after shoplifter pushed him to ground

An 82-year-old Home Depot worker died weeks after being shoved to the ground during a robbery.

CCTV footage, released by Hillsborough Police Department, captures the moment Gary Rasor was pushed to the ground by the suspect on 18 October.

Mr Rasor, who was said to be popular amongst regular customers at the North Carolina shop, died from his injuries weeks later.

Police say the suspect stole a pressure washer and other power-assisted tools from the shop and are searching for a four-door white Hyundai Sonata, which the suspect is said to have fled in.

