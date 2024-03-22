A horse whisperer is seen arguing with her husband over selling a piece of land moments before stabbing him to death at their home in Devon.

Christine Rawle, 69, has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years in prison after she stabbed Ian Rawle, 72, while he cleaned out the horses at their home.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, claiming she was acting in self-defence following years of abuse at the hands of her husband, but was convicted of the charge by a unanimous jury on Friday.