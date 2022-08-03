Householders in parts of England are to see hosepipe bans come into force as months of dry conditions push the country towards drought.

South East Water has become the second company to restrict the use of hosepipe and sprinklers, announcing a ban in Kent and Sussex from Friday 12 August until further notice.

Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight already face a ban from this Friday.

Due to last month’s heatwave, southern England has just recorded its driest July on record.

