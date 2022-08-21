Somalia hotel seige ends after several die in al-Shabab attack

A seige at a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, has ended, according to officials.

Security forces said they rescued 106 people who were trapped inside the Hayat Hoel after militants stormed the building on Friday, 19 August.

Islamist militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the seige.

The attack is the first in Mogadishu that has been claimed by the group since the country's new president, Sheikh Mohamud, was elected in May.

At least twenty-one people died in the seige, which took place over 30 hours, according to the health ministry.

