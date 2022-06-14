Independent TV
Indian authorities demolish houses of Muslim protesters after riots
Authorities in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh demolished the homes of several Muslim residents for allegedly being involved in riots that were triggered by derogatory remarks made against the prophet Muhammad.
Scores of people took to the streets to protest anti-Islamic comments made by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Three houses belonging to people who practice the Muslim faith in Prayagraj were bulldozed amid heavy police presence.
