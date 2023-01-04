Biden calls GOP House Speaker chaos ‘embarrassing’

Joe Biden branded the chaos that has ensued within the House of Representatives “embarrassing” as Congress failed to elect a new speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi.

On the opening day of the new Congress, the newly elected Republican majority fell into disarray after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell far short in voting.

“It’s a little embarrassing it’s taken so long the way they’re dealing with one another. The rest of the world is looking... we need to get our act together,” Mr Biden said.

