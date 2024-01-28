Moment British warship shoots down Houthi drone in Red Sea skirmish

A British warship “successfully repelled” a drone attack from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) has said.

Footage shows the HMS Diamond using its Sea Viper missile system to shoot down a drone “illegally targeting” the ship in the Red Sea on Saturday, 27 January.

“These intolerable and illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and it is our duty to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” the MOD said.

They confirmed that no injuries or damage were sustained.

“We want to thank the brave crew of HMS Diamond for their service to defend British and international interests.”