Six-metre-deep sinkhole opens up near HS2 tunnel in Buckinghamshire

A sinkhole which appeared in a Buckinghamshire field is to be investigated in connection to the construction of a High Speed 2 (HS2) tunnel.

The six-metre-deep sinkhole emerged next to a river near the town of Amersham, close to London.

HS2 contractor Align confirmed in correspondence with local residents that they are investigating the sinkhole.

The high-speed rail line is currently under construction between London and Birmingham.

There has been scrutiny over the impact on the Chilterns after 'bubbling pools' of brown foam formed near a construction site.