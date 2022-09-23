Huddersfield stabbing: Boy, 15, named by police as victim of attack

A teenage boy who was fatally stabbed outside his school gates in Huddersfield on 21 September has been identified by police.

Khayri McLean, 15, died in hospital after an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School in Woodhouse Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am on Thursday.

On Friday police said that a second boy, 15, had been arrested in connection with the incident, but not what the arrest was in suspicion of.

