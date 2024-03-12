Watch: Humberside Police share update on Hull funeral home investigation

The bodies of 35 people and the suspected ashes of a number of others have been recovered by police investigating a funeral home in Hull over “concern for care of the deceased”.

Humberside Police provided an update on Tuesday 12 March and said the remains had been removed from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road and taken to the mortuary in the city.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position have been released on bail, the force said.