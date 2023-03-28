Ian Blackford says new SNP leader Humza Yousaf will ‘focus on delivery’

New first minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf will be focused on “delivery” the SNP’s former Westminster Leader Ian Blackford has said.

The former Scottish health secretary won the leadership contest with 52.1 per cent of the vote after Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation.

When pressed on backlogs in the Scottish health service, Mr Blackford said: “[Mr Yousaf] will be very much focused on delivery whether it’s the health service or elsewhere... people should judge him on what he does as first minister.”

