Humza Yousaf confident 'Yes' campaign would win comprehensively in second referendum

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has insisted the Yes campaign would win “comprehensively” if a second referendum on independence was held tomorrow.

Despite several polls putting support for independence at less than 50%, Yousaf made the claim as he published the latest paper from the Scottish Government to make the case for leaving the UK.

“If there was a referedum I think we would win it and win it comprehensively,” the SNP leader said. “But that’s also part of the reason we’re publishing these papers, because they help to make the argument, give people the information they need to make that informed decision about independence.”