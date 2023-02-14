Hunt saboteur trampled by horse during protest in shocking footage

A hunt saboteur was trampled to the ground during a protest in Rutland when a huntsman jumped over a metal fence.

This shocking footage shows the moment the steed landed on the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs activist after she exchanged words with the rider.

He can be seen speaking with the woman before the incident, telling her that she has to move as he is going to jump the fence.

She did not sustain any serious injuries, according to officers who have launched an investigation into the incident.

It happened on Saturday, 11 February, in Whissendine.

