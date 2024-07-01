Watch: Hurricane Beryl batters Caribbean homes as Category 4 storm makes landfall

Watch as Hurricane Beryl batters homes in the Caribbean.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on Monday morning (July 1), hitting the Windward Islands with “catastrophic” 150mph winds and “life-threatening storm surge,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Hunters Search and Rescue Team posted this footage from the island of Carriacou.

The strong winds and torrential rain can be seen causing havoc outside as residents fear for their safety. The storm is approaching Category 5 status as it rages through the eastern Caribbean.