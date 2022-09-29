Woman rescued from car flooded by Hurricane Ian

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped in a car in Florida as deadly storm surges caused by Hurricane Ian hit the state.

Footage shared by Naples Fire Department shows a firefighter wading through water and breaking a rear passenger-side window to rescue the woman.

Several feet of flooding swept Naples on Wednesday, washing away cars and structures and washing out roads.

Ian weakened from a Category to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph at 8am on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

