Former GOP candidate pushes Hurricane Ian conspiracy theory

A QAnon-supporting conspiracy theorist who was the GOP candidate for US Senate seat in Delaware in 2020 has pushed a baseless theory that Hurricane Ian was created to punish Ron DeDantis.

Lauren Witzke said she has “no doubt” that “technology exists to manipulate weather” that could be used to target Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

"These huge hurricanes always seem to target red states, red districts, and always at a convenient time," Ms Witzke added.

