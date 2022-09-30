Skateboarder uses umbrella as sail in Hurricane Ian winds

A skateboarder got creative during fierce winds caused by Hurricane Ian, using an umbrella as a makeshift sail.

Snapchat footage shows the skateboarder using the umbrella to propel himself across a car park as Hurricane Ian ripped across Florida.

The storm made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, 28 September, as a Category 4, making its way to South Carolina on Friday as a Category 1.

At least nine people have been confirmed dead, according to an Associated Press report.

