Hurricane Ida made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” storm moving across Louisiana, knocking out power in New Orleans, reversing the flow of the Mississippi River and blowing roofs off buildings across the state.

Footage captured from southern Louisiana shows homes overturned as strong winds and rain roll through the area, while a gas station also collapsed under pressure from the weather.

One person is confirmed to have died as Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US, continues to move north through the state.