Actor Danny Miller was knocked to the ground by a bouncer during a misunderstanding at a Skegness nightclub.

The former winner of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! was attending a ‘meet and greet’ event at Hive club when homophobic abuse was shouted at a member of his party.

The person was being escorted out by security when the altercation with Mr Miller occurred.

In a statement, the club said their security staff were “unaware” Miller was “standing up” for his friend amid the row, which “sadly led to an unfortunate escalation of the situation.”

