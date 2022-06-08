Ian Blackford called Boris Johnson a "lame duck" prime minister and likened him to the black knight in Monty Python during his speech at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 June).

Johnson thanked Blackford for his "characteristic warm words" and said that the SNP leader was the glue keeping the United Kingdom together.

Blackford repeated his calls for the PM to resign, saying that 41 per cent of Tory backbenchers were with him.

