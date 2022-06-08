Ian Blackford says 41 per cent of Tory MPs have been ‘cheering’ him on

Ian Blackford called Boris Johnson a "lame duck" prime minister and said that 41 per cent of Tory MPs were backing him in calling for his resignation.

The SNP leader said that when he had previously been met with a "wall of noise" in the House of Commons when he called for the PM to step down he initially thought Tory MPs were shouting him down.

"All this time, it turns out that 41 per cent of them have actually been cheering me on," Blackford said.

