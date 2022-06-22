The full exchange: Blackford attacks Johnson over high inflation

Ian Blackford accused Boris Johnson's government of driving wages down thanks to their Brexit strategy during his exchange with the prime minister at PMQs on Wednesday (22 June).

The leader of the Scottish National Party said that the government's actions are pushing inflation up and "will make us poorer over the next decade."

When Blackford accused the PM of threatening a trade war at the "worst possible time", Johnson said that there was no need for a trade war, nor did anyone want one.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.