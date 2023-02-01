Ian Blackford says Tories are ‘pushing people into poverty’

Ian Blackford accused the Conservative Party of “pushing people into poverty” during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 1 February.

The former SNP Westminster leader’s comments came after an International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast predicted the UK to be the only major economy to shrink in 2023, and on the day that thousands of workers went on strike over pay in what was dubbed “Walkout Wednesday.”

In response, Rishi Sunak told Mr Blackford that the UK’s poverty levels were lower today than when the Tories came into office.

