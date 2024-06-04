Watch: Fire engulfs warehouse near Ibiza airport

A fire engulfed a warehouse close to Ibiza Airport on Tuesday, 4 June.

Smoke could be seen emerging from the Citubo warehouse on the Can Frigoles Industrial Estate close to the runways.

Officials said two fire engines and 13 firefighters attended the scene.

At least 13 flights from 3pm to at least 5pm were delayed, according to airport operator Aena.

No injuries or deaths were recorded at the time of reporting, and the cause of the fire had not been confirmed.