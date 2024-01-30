Huge fire engulfs Texas chicken farm as smoke seen for miles

Fire engulfed a Texas chicken farm on Monday, 29 January.

The blaze was contained to two buildings at the Bryan property but was expected to burn for days according to local authorities.

Several fire departments were dispatched after the fire was reported after 5pm Central Time (11pm GMT) at Feather Crest Farms in Brazos County.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen from a distance as the blaze raged at night.

The cause of the fire had not been confirmed, local authorities said at a news conference on Monday evening.