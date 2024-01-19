NHS urges people to ‘waddle like a penguin’ to stay safe in icy conditions

NHS officials have advised people to “walk like a penguin” to avoid potentially dangerous falls on icy surfaces.

A video shared by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde features staff demonstrating how people should adopt a penguin waddle as a safer way to get about in the cold weather.

“At this time of year – and especially in icy spells like this one – slips, trips and falls are the most common accidents that result in injury,” Dr Emilia Crighton, director for public health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said.

“While it might seem silly to walk or waddle like a penguin, the alternative may be a nasty injury or even time in hospital.”