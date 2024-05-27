Giant iceberg seven times the size of Manhattan breaks free in Antarctica

A giant iceberg, measuring nearly seven times the size of Manhattan in New York has broken free in Antarctica.

The chunk of ice, which measures around 147 square miles in area, broke loose on Monday 20 May.

The iceberg has now been named A-83 and its movements are currently being closely monitored by scientists.

According to scientific experts, calving is one of the most illustrative signs of global warming.

This is the third such event in the last four years.