Iceland: Thousands evacuated as fears of volcano eruption grow

Residents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland left their homes on Saturday 11 November after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defence authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region.

Police decided to evacuate Grindavik after recent seismic activity in the area moved south toward the town and monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma now extends under the community.

The town of 3,400 is on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 31 miles southwest of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik.

Authorities also raised their aviation alert to orange, indicating an increased risk of a volcanic eruption.