Tourists gather at erupting Icelandic volcano as lava and ash spews

Tourists gathered to behold Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano as it spewed lava and ash into the air.

The volcano, near Reykjavik, came to life on Wednesday (3 August) for the second time in 6,000 years.

Icelandic officials said three tourists were injured as they trekked toward the site, and urged people to “be careful and in good clothes and good shoes” if they choose to make their way across the rough terrain.

Fagradalsfjall also erupted for six months in 2021.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.