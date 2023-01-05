Idaho murder suspect's DNA found at crime scene, police say

The DNA of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, was discovered on a knife sheath that the killer left at the crime scene, according to investigators.

On 5 January, court documents in support of Mr Kohberger’s arrest were released and revealed new details about the incident.

One document says that the killer left a tan leather sheath from the murder weapon on victim Madison Mogen’s bed next to her body.

The sheath allegedly contains the DNA of a single male – the 28-year-old PhD student now charged with the murders.

